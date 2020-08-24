https://hannity.com/media-room/how-convenient-chicago-police-arrest-6-protesters-outside-mayors-home-64-shot-during-deadly-weekend/

Police in Chicago arrested six protesters outside the home of Mayor Lori Lightfoot over the weekend while the rest of the city witnessed 64 gun-related injuries and at least four murders.

“Six people from out-of-town were arrested Saturday night for failing to disperse in the mayor’s Logan Square block, police said,” reports WGN Channel 9. “Just after 10:20 p.m., police said six protesters were arrested in the 3400 block of West Wrightwood for misdemeanor residential picketing.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot enraged residents across her city this week when she instituted a ban on protesters… but only on her own street.

“I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understand I have a right to make sure that my home is secure,” Lightfoot said.

“Lightfoot refused to elaborate on the specific threats, but said she receives them daily against herself, her wife and her home. Comparisons to how the Police Department has protected previous mayors’ homes, such as Rahm Emanuel’s Ravenswood residence, are unfair because ‘this is a different time like no other,’” reports the Chicago Tribune.

“I’m not going to make any excuses for the fact that, given the threats I have personally received, given the threats to my home and my family, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure they’re protected,” Lightfoot said. “I make no apologies whatsoever for that.”

CHICAGO SPIRALS: 100 People Arrested, 13 Police Injured as Looters Target Windy City’s Tourism District posted by Hannity Staff – 8.10.20 More than 100 people were arrested overnight Monday and at least 13 officers were injured as hundreds of looters targeted shops in Chicago’s downtown tourism district. “This was straight up, felony criminal conduct,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “This was an assault on our city.” “Those arrested were expected to face charges including looting, disorderly conduct, battery against police. Lightfoot said that the city has activated a neighborhood protection program,” reports the Associated Press. “The unrest began shortly after midnight and anti-police graffiti was seen in the area of the Magnificent Mile, which is one of Chicago’s most-visited tourist attractions. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood, located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away.” Bridges raised in Chicago to prevent downtown access after widespread looting breaks out https://t.co/g8x1YPpW4G pic.twitter.com/lLeVPubknE — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2020 🚨 “LOOTING AND CHAOS” 🚨

Do you feel safer with radical Democrats are in charge? https://t.co/W7XcGw3dRM — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) August 10, 2020 Read the full report here. CHICAGO SPIRALS: At Least 70 People Shot, 10 Dead Including 4 Children Over Father’s Day Weekend posted by Hannity Staff – 6.22.20 Gun violence in the nation’s third largest city continued to spiral out of control over the weekend, with at least 70 people shot and 10 dead -including four children- in less than 72 hours. “Ten people were killed, including four children, and at least 60 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said. The youngest of those killed this weekend was 3-year-old Mekhi James. The little boy had just gotten haircut with his stepdad in the 600-block of North Central Avenue at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday when police said a vehicle pulled up next to them in traffic on the West Side and someone started shooting from inside,” reports ABC Chicago. “These kids are not criminals,” said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. “They are not gang members. They have nothing to do with the ongoing disputes out there and they just get gunned down for no reason at all.” “These individuals that are discharging these weapons don’t have a clue what they are sending these families through,” said community activist Andrew Holmes. Read the full report at ABC Chicago.

