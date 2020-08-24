https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-green/2020/08/24/insanity-wrap-34-antifa-blm-spread-riots-to-denver-kenosha-america-going-full-weimar-n829895

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it OK to go Full Weimar?

Answer: Never. It’s never OK.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

• Joe Biden talks tough, looks weird

• The 1619 Project goes to college

• Invasive jumping earthworms are the latest 2020 thing

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

BLM rioters commit mayhem tonight in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/ERsQMzzQ4C — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have completely torched this local small business building in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/bPIcjXbi0G — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Let’s take a break from Portland, shall we? Here’s the latest from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Closer to Insanity Wrap’s home, this is what happened in Denver over the weekend.

[embedded content]

Portland blew up — er, continued to blow up — over the weekend as “Patriots” counterprotesters showed up to stand off against the Marxists.

BLM is launching some sort of gas or smoke at the Patriots #Portland pic.twitter.com/iWm04GGkNa — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 22, 2020

That’s just one item from a huge thread — Insanity Wrap urges you to click over.

It at least appears that the BLM/antifa gangs started the violence, but it’s impossible to tell since the videos tell an incomplete tale.

Whoever is to blame — and the smart money is on the leftist rioters who have been violent from the start — rival street gangs fighting it out in the absence of effectual government is a scene right out of Weimar Germany.

Insanity Wrap believes that is no accident.

The only reason, as in Weimar Germany, to use violence against a decent-if-imperfect government that has democratic processes in place is when an unpopular political minority seeks to overthrow the decent-if-imperfect government.

The United States has much more practice with the whole democratic republic thing than Weimar Germany did.

So we have that going for us. Which is nice.

But we might have to nuke Portland before this is all over, given that the local government there is basically working in cahoots with the street thugs which is not so nice.

Insanity Wrap is kidding about the nukes.

We think.

So Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

(Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay.)

Who had invasive jumping earthworms on their 2020 bingo card?

Not us, we’re afraid.

Punxsutawney Joe Hits the Campaign Trail (Sort Of)

😂 even with some seriously heavy editing he looks unhinged. https://t.co/FpLDxBgQZV — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 24, 2020

We aren’t sure what was most off-putting: Biden’s sometimes …interesting… word usagements (hat tip to Steve Martin for the word), the constant cuts that seemed designed to hide the fact that Joe can’t speak for more than 20 seconds without more of his projectile word vomit, or just the offputting tone of the whole thing.

Watch him, indeed — we’d rather not, but a major political party for some reason felt it necessary to make him their presidential nominee.

Murder Hornets Are Back

(Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture via AP)

No:

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has trapped a male Asian giant hornet – the first male Asian giant hornet to be detected in the United States. The hornet was caught in a WSDA Asian giant hornet bottle trap near Custer, Whatcom County, where a mated queen was found dead earlier this year and a suspected bee kill was reported in 2019. The trap was collected on July 29 and processed in WSDA’s entomology lab on August 13. “Trapping a male Asian giant hornet in July initially came as a surprise,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist said. “But further examination of the research and consultation with international experts confirmed that a few males can indeed emerge early in the season.”

Insanity Wrap will not be sleeping again until President Trump announces an Apollo-scale program to drive these hideous creatures extinct.

1619 Project: The ‘Academic’ Hoax That Would Not Die

NYT’s ‘Debunked’ 1619 Project Will “Set The Tone” For The School Year At Massachusetts College https://t.co/LimxTrpRFq pic.twitter.com/wRtVLgnSVC — Noah, King Of The Troll Hunters INFJ-T 🧩 (@NoahJamesBangs) August 23, 2020

Maybe we’re old-fashioned, but Insanity Wrap believes that colleges probably shouldn’t teach debunked agitprop as actual history.

In a school-wide email on August 13, Mount Holyoke College announced that the New York TimesMagazine’s 1619 Project will be this year’s “Common Read.” Holyoke’s “Common Read” tradition started as a component of Mount Holyoke College’s Orientation in 2000, and occurs annually, “designed to give students new to Mount Holyoke College their first intellectual dialogue based on a shared text.” The program “sets the tone for the community” and “helps collectively frame discussions for the upcoming academic year.” Published in August 2019, The 1619 Project is a series of essays meant to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first arrival of slaves in modern-day Virginia. It has been widely criticized for its claims that America was founded on the basis of preserving slavery. Yet, multiple Pulitzer Prize-winning historians have come out and condemned the project. As the Pulitzer-winning historian of the American Revolution and Brown University Professor Emeritus Gordon Woodput it, the project is “wrong in so many ways.”

It costs $70,638 a year for an undergraduate to attend Mount Holyoke for the privilege of being made ignorant and angry.

One More Thing…

(Via Facebook.)

Have you considered putting one of these in your yard but with an arrow pointing at the home of your favorite progressive neighbor?

Safety first!

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

