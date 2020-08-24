https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/covid-fear-lockdowns-new-population-control-scheme/

Note: Dr. Singleton is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, AAPS.

“Planet of the Humans,” a vehicle of filmmaker Michael Moore, came and went with little fanfare. Perhaps it was the message that our feeble attempts at halting climate change were just that: feeble and useless. Solar panels, wind turbines, electric cars and the like were criticized as mere “Band-Aids” and corporate moneymakers that leave a larger human footprint on Gaia. In truth, the sole savior of the Earth is controlling the root of energy consumption: our population.

Mother Earth aside, Margaret Sanger and her eugenicist friends tried to control population by cruel design in the early 1900s. She opposed philanthropy as it perpetuated “human waste.” To achieve world peace, Sanger proposed that “the whole dysgenic population [including epileptics, feeble-minded, prostitutes] would have its choice of segregation or sterilization.”

Government-sponsored forced sterilizations became too much for civilized society to bear and ceased in 1981. Margaret Sanger’s legacy soldiers on, conducting “God’s work” at Planned Parenthood abortion clinics disproportionately located in minority neighborhoods. Taking it up a notch, pediatrician Gov. Ralph Northam, D-Va., who while in medical school wore either black face or a KKK hood – he doesn’t remember which – grotesquely believes it’s OK to kill babies who are born alive.

The new standard bearer for the current brand of population control is fear. Dressed as the Angel of Death, he appears on CNN as an ever-present sidebar flashing numbers of COVID-19 “cases,” rarely making the distinction between those who are ill and those who simply had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

We are never told that 81% of cases are mild. Nor are we told that well over 99% of sickened Americans have recovered. We were never told that the military ships dispatched to accept patients served only a handful of them. We were not told that the death statistics include people with “presumed” COVID-19 or who died of other causes but coincidentally had a positive test. Never are we told that sadly 42% of American deaths were nursing home residents who make up only 0.6% of our population. Nor are we told that 90% of hospitalized patients have underlying health conditions and 80% of deaths are in those over 65 years. Most importantly, we are not told that deaths and hospitalizations are decreasing.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to undermine our rays of hope, politicians are rewriting history. The woman who plans to be president irresponsibly asserted that Obama-Biden deftly handled the “Ebola pandemic.” Pandemic? Unlike the highly contagious COVID-19, Ebola virus disease was an outbreak centered in West Africa caused by a virus that was only spread through exchange of bodily fluids. The U.S. had 11 Ebola cases, nine of whom were evacuees from, or contracted Ebola in other countries. The two people who contracted Ebola in the U.S. were the Ebola patients’ nurses – both of whom recovered. And at the time, infection control experts criticized the “lax” federal Ebola guidelines.

The misery campaign worked. In a few short months we have gone from level-headed folks dealing with the vagaries of life to house arrestees acquiescing to ever-changing restrictions, privacy intrusions, and punishments for noncompliance. Isolation has consequences. Verifiable domestic violence has doubled. Forty-one percent of thousands of adults surveyed by the CDC in June 2020 reported an “adverse mental or behavioral health condition,” including 10.7 percent seriously considering suicide. One study predicted 34,000 U.S. cancer deaths due to delayed diagnosis. Unscientific lockdowns are on pace to kill more people than the devil’s spawn, COVID-19.

The suggestion that we accept this Stygian existence until a vaccine is available is magical thinking. Recently, genomic researchers reported 73 variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Variants and mutations could present a challenge for developing an effective vaccine.

Viruses will always be part of our environment. Exploring all possible treatment options, including building our general immunity, is crucial to saving lives. Hydroxychloroquine is one such option that is effective in many patients if given early. Yet the pot-smoking president wannabe labeled our teetotaling president a “drug pusher” for speaking positively about hydroxychloroquine. And the infectious disease expert and cardiologist Bill Gates claims its side effects are severe. But the president is in good company with Yale professor Harvey Risch, M.D., physician researchers and well-respected clinicians regarding hydroxychloroquine’s overall and cardiac safety.

Our scientists and physicians are working hard to preserve our population. If we are allowed out of our cocoons, enough people might develop permanent population (“herd”) immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and the transmission of the virus could burn out.

Fear and agenda-driven political manipulation are drowning out the facts. We may look back and find that the media-political complex is the prime method of population control.

As Malcom X said, “you been misled. You been had. You been took.”

