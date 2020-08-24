https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/campaign-ad-preview-horror-film-biden-kamala-unveil-bizarre-fundraising-ad-video/
What did we just watch?
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris unveiled a bizarre campaign ad that looked more like a preview for a horror film.
Creepy Joe and Phony Kamala stood 6 feet apart from one another while wearing masks in a nod to the ChiComs.
There is no chemistry between these two.
“Will you pitch in what you can to help us out?” Kamala said begging for money.
WATCH:
Is this a campaign ad or a preview for a horror film? pic.twitter.com/q1Y8nW8tiW
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2020