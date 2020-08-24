https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513327-jeff-flake-dozens-of-former-gop-congressman-launching-republicans-for-biden

Former Sen. Jeff FlakeJeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeHere are the high-profile Republicans backing Biden Cheney clashes with Trump Sessions-Tuberville Senate runoff heats up in Alabama MORE (R-Ariz.), a frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL’s Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: ‘I wish we had listened earlier’ MORE, is endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: ‘No new taxes’ for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump’s attacks on his mental fitness: ‘Watch me’ MORE along with several other former Republican lawmakers.

The Biden campaign announced the endorsements, first reported by Fox News, Monday morning. The list includes other former members of Congress who had previously announced their support for Biden, including former Sens. John Warner (R-Va.) and Gordon Humphrey (R-N.H.), who is now an independent, and Rep. Charlie Dent Charles (Charlie) Wieder DentCNN’s Cupp, Carpenter, Setmayer to headline ‘Convention on Founding Principles’ Tapper asks ex-GOP congressman if Republicans ‘now the party of deranged bigots’ The Hill’s Convention Report: Harris to make history accepting VP nod MORE (R-Pa.).

Other former lawmakers on the list include former Reps. Steve Bartlett (R-Texas), Tom Coleman (R-Mo.), Bob Inglis (R-S.C.), Chris Shays (R-Ct.), Alan Steelman (R-Texas) and Jim Walsh (R-Texas).

ADVERTISEMENT

“These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden,” an official with the Biden campaign told Fox News. “These former Members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as President have superseded partisanship.”

Flake is set to make remarks elaborating on his support for the former vice president Monday afternoon, according to the Biden campaign.

Flake, who retired in 2019, previously said in April that he would not vote for President Trump’s reelection. At the time he suggested he would not support Biden either, saying “This won’t be the first time I’ve voted for a Democrat — though not for president. Last time I voted for a third-party candidate. But I will not vote for Donald Trump.”

The announcement comes after several Republicans, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Rep. Susan Molinari (N.Y.) and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman spoke at the Democratic National Convention last week. Former Hewlett-Packard CEO and one-time Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina has also announced her backing of Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

