On Sunday, Atlantic correspondent and former ESPN host Jemele Hill compared the United States to Nazi Germany, tweeting, “if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are.”

Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 23, 2020

The protean and gifted actor James Woods, whose singularly candid conservative perspective for a Hollywood star has drawn him millions of followers on social media, fired back a blistering response at Hill: “The children small enough to be thrown into the ovens at Mauthausen were incinerated alive to save the disruption they might cause being herded into the gas chamber. You’re a raging, ignorant fool.”

The children small enough to be thrown into the ovens at Mauthausen were incinerated alive to save the disruption they might cause being herded into the gas chamber. You’re a raging, ignorant fool. https://t.co/4t2VrzZLo7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 24, 2020

When a woman replied to Woods, “I visited Mauthausen. It was disturbing. I thought of all the lives lost for what? I can’t believe the words coming out of her mouth,” Woods added, “I spent weeks at Mauthausen when we filmed the Holocaust miniseries. Every single day is still with me. 140,000 people were murdered there.”

I spent weeks at Mauthausen when we filmed the Holocaust miniseries. Every single day is still with me. 140,000 people were murdered there. https://t.co/iAcgrjQyvn — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 24, 2020

The four-part “Holocaust” miniseries ran on NBC in 1978; Woods played the fictional artist Karl Weiss, who died in the Buchenwald concentration camp, which in reality was located near Weimar, Germany. Mauthausen was a Nazi concentration camp near Linz in Austria; it was the last concentration camp to be liberated by the Allies. The National World War II Museum writes of Mauthausen:

Days of excruciating toil frequently lasted eleven hours in the summer months and nine hours in the winter. Once they extracted blocks of stone from the cliff, the prisoners next had to break them into smaller fragments. Then they were forced to bear them up the 186 steps of the Todesstiege, the horrid Stairway of Death … Forced to carry stones often weighing more than 100 pounds up this path, the repeated ascent broke the spirits and bodies of thousands. … The SS eagerly dispensed punishment to anyone exhibiting fatigue. … A monument erected there described how the SS delighted in hurling these Jewish men off the top of this wall to their deaths. With their inimitable sense of humor, the guards nicknamed their victims Fallschirmspringer—parachutists. These men died unspeakably painful deaths far from their homes in 1941-42. “In other camps,” writes Nikolaus Wachsmann, “inmates began to dread a transfer to Mauthausen, after returning prisoners described the huge quarries as hell on earth.” Its name rightly incited terror.

Martin Baranek, the author of Determined, who had already survived the camps of Starachowice and Auschwitz, said of Mauthausen: “Mauthausen was unlike anywhere else, a place of physical and mental torture and abuse beyond our imaginations.”

As the Daily Wire has reported, “Hill has routinely ripped President Donald Trump, calling the Commander-in-Chief a ‘bigot’ and a ‘white supremacist’ back in 2017. Even after blowback, the former sports writer refused to apologize for her rhetoric, saying on a radio program that calling Trump a ‘white supremacist’ is the same as ‘saying water is wet.’”

