https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/24/jemele-hill-declares-america-as-bad-as-nazi-germany/

Far-left sports commentator Jemele Hill recently declared her belief that the United States of America is just as bad of a society as Nazi Germany, as reported by Fox News.

In a controversial tweet, the Atlantic writer enthusiastically endorsed a new book called “Caste,” by a far-left author named Isabel Wilkerson. Hill says that “if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are,” and describes the book as a “masterpiece.”

Hill immediately faced widespread backlash for the comparison, but doubled down on her statement. When one Twitter user called her statement “breathtakingly irresponsible” and a “horror show of an opinion,” Hill responded by claiming, without any evidence, that Nazi Germany “learned their systems of genocide by watching America.” She further claimed, again without citing any evidence, that Nazis “also borrowed significantly from American laws…which is why some Nazi scholars were in America studying racial terror in the South.”

In the book in question, Wilkerson compares the treatment of African-Americans to a caste system (hence the name of the book), which she alleges is similar to the caste system in India or the Third Reich.

Hill has a history of extremely controversial and false statements, including when she labeled President Trump a “white supremacist” in 2017. Her statements led to her being suspended from her job at ESPN, which she eventually left on her own.

