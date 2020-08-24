https://thehill.com/homenews/news/513435-jerry-falwell-jr-resigns-from-liberty-university-reports

Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned as president of Liberty University, according to multiple news outlets.

The Washington Post, citing a university official, and Religion News Service both reported Monday that Falwell Jr. had stepped down. The news came hours after Reuters reported that a longtime business associate of Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki Falwell, claimed the evangelical leader was a willing participant in an affair involving the three of them.

Falwell Jr.’s resignation comes after he was placed on indefinite leave by the university earlier this month following the publication of a photo on his Instagram account in which he was seen with his arm around a woman and his pants unzipped.

Liberty University did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Hill.

Monday’s resignation capped a weeks-long chain of events beginning with the controversial former Liberty University president’s posting of now-deleted photos on his Instagram account that were apparently taken onboard the yacht of a NASCAR mogul with whom the school had signed a lucrative sponsorship deal under Falwell Jr.’s direction.

That relationship had fallen under scrutiny of the Liberty University’s board of trustees in recent weeks following the photos’ publication.

The chairman of the school’s board of trustees stepped in as interim president earlier in August, while Falwell Jr. issued a public apology for the photos.

Falwell Jr. also faced controversy earlier this year when he posted a picture of himself in blackface on Twitter in an apparent attempt at mocking Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) over the inclusion of a similar picture in a school yearbook. That scandal led to the resignation of a number of Black staffers at the university as well as the withdrawal of several student-athletes.

