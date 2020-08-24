https://www.dailywire.com/news/jim-bakker-got-ppp-loans-even-during-legal-fight-after-claiming-his-silver-solution-prevents-covid

Disgraced minister Jim Bakker received approval from the federal government to receive between $650,000 and $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds, a government program intended to help businesses survive through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PPP money, approved April 28, would go to Bakker and Morningside USA, his ministry in Blue Eye, Missouri, the Associated Press reported. It’s unclear if Bakker got the money.

The federal approval came weeks after the New York and Missouri attorneys general, along with the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed complaints alleging Bakker “engaged in deceptive practices by touting purported health benefits of a silver product on The Jim Bakker Show — including a suggestion it could be used to treat or prevent COVID-19 infection, something the FDA says is false,” the AP reported.

Applicants seeking PPP loans were asked to certify they weren’t engaged in any activity that is illegal under federal, state or local law. The question is whether Bakker’s involvement in ongoing litigation and fraud allegations will rise to the level of a Small Business Administration review.

Bakker’s attorneys said no laws were violated.

“We strongly believe that Morningside’s offering of a legal product, sold by stores across the country, did not violate any laws; a fact underscored by the FDA taking no action against Morningside and issuing its letter closing the warning letter process on July 14th. The allegations made by the Missouri and Arkansas attorneys general concern only this product, and Morningside had suspended its offering of that product prior to the date of its PPP loan application,” they said in a statement.

Huge, publicly traded companies sucked up hundreds of millions of dollars from the emergency funding PPP set aside for small businesses in the $2.2 trillion package Congress passed in March.

The PPP started out with nearly $350 billion and was intended to help small businesses survive mandatory shutdowns or business slowdowns during the coronavirus crisis. But at least 75 companies — some of them with market values topping $100 million — requested and received cash from the fund.

In fact, the federal government has paid out more than $243 million of the total $349 billion to publicly traded companies.

“The research shows that several of the companies that have received aid have market values well in excess of $100 million, including DMC Global ($405 million), Wave Life Sciences ($286 million) and Fiesta Restaurant Group ($189 million). Fiesta, which employs more than 10,000 people, according to its last reported annual number, received a PPP loan of $10 million, Morgan Stanley’s data showed,” CNBC reported.

“At least 75 companies that have received the aid were publicly traded and received a combined $300 million in low-interest, taxpayer-backed loans, according to a separate report published by the Associated Press.”

The AP put the number even higher. “At least 94 companies that disclosed receiving aid since the program opened April 3 were publicly traded, the AP found, some with market values well over $100 million. And about 25% of the companies had warned investors months ago — while the economy was humming along — that their ability to remain viable was in question.”

Related: Huge Companies Suck Up Hundreds Of Millions In Stimulus Cash Meant For Mom-And-Pop Shops

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

