Left-wing Hollywood actor Jim Carrey published his latest political painting, as the Republican Nation Convention kicked off, this one depicting President Abraham Lincoln sticking the barrel of a rifle into his mouth.

“If Lincoln had seen the lineup of liars, thieves, religious hypocrites and racist ne’er-do-wells that would appear at the RNC in 2020…” Jim Carrey captioned his tweet above the image of Lincoln appearing to gear up to commit suicide.

If Lincoln had seen the lineup of liars, thieves, religious hypocrites and racist ne’er-do-wells that would appear at the RNC in 2020… pic.twitter.com/TZN20qjpEU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 24, 2020

It’s the second hackneyed political painting the Ace Ventura star has shared in as many days with his 18 million Twitter followers. On Sunday, Carrey posted a grotesque painting depicting a tearful man breathing from a ventilator and wearing a red hat with the words “MAKE AMERICA DIE FOR HIM” on it.

“180,000 deaths and counting,” wrote Carrey above the image.

Despite the fact that the coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, the Liar Liar actor has constantly pushed the conspiracy theory that the virus is the fault of President Donald Trump.

“90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the COVID world,” tweeted Jim Carrey in May, alongside a political painting that featured President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson as the infamous ghost twins from The Shining.

“Half of those deaths…preventable,” he added. “REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!!”

90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!! pic.twitter.com/swu7FYtdpQ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 17, 2020

Earlier this year, the Dumb and Dumber actor painted a grim reaper giving President Trump the middle finger to insinuate that the Angel of Death is “jealous” of the president and the Republican Party’s so-called “death count.”

“Grim reaper officially jealous of Trump and GOP’s ability to double the death toll,” read a message at the bottom of Carrey’s painting, which was posted to Twitter without any further explanation.

