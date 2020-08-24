https://www.nationalreview.com/news/republican-convention-jim-jordan-accuses-democrats-hypocrisy-on-coronavirus/

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks by video feed during the 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, D.C., August 24, 2020. (2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via Reuters)

Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) criticized Democrats’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and widespread national protests and rioting over police brutality in his speech at the virtual Republican National Convention on Monday night.

Jordan said the election “is about who can preserve the values, principles and institutions that make America great” and pointed to “crime, violence and mob rule” in cities run by Democrats as evidence.

“Democrats refuse to denounce the mob and their response to the chaos? Defund the police, defund border patrol and defund our military,” he said. “And while they’re doing all this, they’re also trying to take away your guns.”

“Look at the positions they’ve taken the past few months: Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they’ll let you protest. Democrats won’t let you go to work, but they’ll let you riot. Democrats won’t let you go to school, but they’ll let you go loot,” he continued.

The decision to prohibit large church gatherings and shutter businesses while permitting large-scale protests and rioting have led to outrage and lawsuits in multiple states and major cities controlled by Democrats.

Such demonstrations, sparked by the death of George Floyd in May, have prompted leaders in a number of cities — including San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland, Milwaukee, Denver, Durham, Winston-Salem, Chicago, New York City and D.C. — to bow to protestors’ demands and call for police reform and budget cuts.

As Democrats work to defund police departments nationwide, violent crime has spiked and protests themselves have often turned violent, with rioters setting buildings aflame and attacking police and federal agents.

Jordan went on to express support for President Trump in his speech, saying he has fought against Democrats’ “crazy ideas” and “taken on the swamp” even while being faced with political attacks including “the Russia hoax, the Mueller investigation and the fake impeachment.”

“In spite of this unbelievable opposition this president has done what he said he would do,” he said. “Taxes cut, regulations reduced, economy growing, lowest unemployment in 50 years, out of the Iran deal, embassy in Jerusalem, hostages home from North Korea, a new USMCA agreement and of course he’s building the wall and rebuilding our economy as we speak.”

Jordan’s praise of Trump’s handling of the economy comes as unemployment has skyrocketed in the wake of the economic fallout of coronavirus lockdowns.

