Joe Biden attempted to laugh off questions about his apparent cognitive decline in an interview Sunday with ABC News and invited voters to “watch” him.

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden dismisses Pres. Trump’s insults about his mental fitness, telling @DavidMuir, “Watch me. Mr. President, watch me.” https://t.co/IgUqRoO9bL pic.twitter.com/VO6Vi4r6Ou — ABC News (@ABC) August 24, 2020

David Muir asked Biden about the “blistering attacks” by the Trump campaign on Biden’s “mental fitness” and Biden burst out laughing.

“His campaign has called you ‘diminished’ and I’m curious how you’d respond to that?” Muir said.

“Watch me. Mr. President, watch me,” Biden answered, motioning his hands as though he was challenging Trump to a fight.

The camera cut to Kamala Harris, who looked on with a nervous smirk, darting her eyes to Muir.

“Look at us both. What we say and what we do, what we control, what we know, what kind of shape we’re in. Come on,” Biden said.

He added he thought it was “legitimate” to ask anyone over 70 years old “whether or not they’re fit and whether they’re ready.”

Biden repeated it’s “legitimate” to ask and “watch me.”

Former White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson told The Kyle Olson Show the three scheduled debates could be a key indicator of Biden’s mental fitness.

“The real test is does he have the cognitive ability to do the job and is there something cognitively that’s changed over the last few years with him. It’s going to be how he reacts in an unrehearsed setting,” Jackson said of the debates.

Jackson said if Biden wants to be president, he needs to get out and campaign “and demonstrate he’s capable of doing the job.”

Biden’s campaign indicated last week he may not make in-person appearances.

He said the presidency is a highly demanding job.

“Long hours, very little sleep and you have to be mentally very sharp because you have to be able to multitask,” he said, “and you have to remember a lot of stuff.”

“If you’re not mentally 100 percent … and completely cognitively normal, you’re going to have some real difficulty with that,” Jackson said.

He added the lack of sleep “will only make the cognitive part worse.”

