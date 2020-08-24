https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-slams-cops-jacob-blake-shooting

After video clip of a black man in Wisconsin being shot in the back by police went viral, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden described the shooting “excessive force” and called for equal justice for black Americans.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot seven times in the back by police. Only a short video clip of the shooting is available, and the full details of the events leading to the shooting have not been publicized.

“And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force,” Biden said in a statement Monday. “This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable.

“These shots pierce the soul of our nation,” Biden continued. “Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children.”

What do we know?

Kenosha Police Department officers responded to a call about a domestic incident at about 5 p.m. Sunday. The video circulating publicly does not show what this incident was.

The clip begins with Blake walking around his car from the passenger side toward the driver’s side, being followed by officers who have weapons drawn and aimed at him.

Blake opens the door to his car and appears to lean or reach inside when one officer grabs his shirt and seven shots ring out at close range, striking him in the back. Blake was critically injured but his condition has since stabilized and improved, and he is expected to survive.

A neighbor reported seeing Blake breaking up a fight. Multiple police officers arrived on the scene and allegedly attempted to talk to Blake, who refused and tried to leave. Three of his children — ages 3, 5 and 8 —were reportedly in the car. It has not been determined whether or not Blake had a weapon in his possession or in the vehicle.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

More protests

The shooting quickly led to protests in the city, which devolved into riots with city vehicles set on fire, windows smashed, and protesters clashing with law enforcement. The county courthouse was closed Monday due to damage. Tear gas was deployed to scatter the crowd, and a curfew is in place.

The state National Guard has been deployed to Kenosha to prevent further unrest. Biden’s statement, as well as a statement by Gov. Tony Evers, have the potential to fuel the unrest.

“Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others,” Biden said. “We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us.”

