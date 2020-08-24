https://www.outkick.com/joe-rogan-twitter-blockbuster-toxic/

On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan expressed his concerns with a platform called Twitter.

Rogan described it by the one word that’s most fitting: toxic.

“Why are you spending so much time complaining about other people all day?” Rogan said to guests, Whitney Cummings and Annie Lederman. “I’ll tell you why, because you’re not healthy. If I look at your Twitter timeline and I’m seeing tweets 12 hours a day, you’re a crazy person!”

Rogan, who has been ahead of the pack on the future of tech industries in the past, predicts that Twitter will one day have no influence.

“I think Twitter’s gonna be like Blockbuster video. I think we’re gonna look back, ‘you remember when we used to communicate through Twitter? Like, oh my God it was so toxic. Everybody was so mean.’”

I disagree. As much of a positive as a decline in Twitter usage would be for individuals across the country, it’s unlikely. Especially as the media now lives on the platform and uses it as a tool to promote news, opinions, brands, and episodes.

Streaming killed Blockbuster. If Twitter is to experience a similar threat, that enemy is still in the lab.

Twitter is vulnerable to a slip, not death. High-ranking conservative media personalities and politicians have grave concerns that, on Twitter, their content is throttled, unwanted, and at the risk of being de-platformed. Hence the rise of Parler, an alternative. But the mainstream media has stayed right where it’s comfortable, on Twitter. This will not change.

The rest of Rogan’s rant is spot-on, though. Twitter, like most online platforms, is poisonous. It rewards extreme thinking, negativity, and hate. Whatever level of fun it had three years ago, was omitted by aggressive mobs living to ruin careers and lives. It is a place of no decency.

Oh, as for those spending 12 hours a day on Twitter … hopefully, they are profiting (a lot).

