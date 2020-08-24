https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/24/just-got-really-dusty-in-here-businessman-whose-family-fled-cuba-gave-the-best-speech-of-the-night/

We’re not sure why he’s not trending on Twitter, but Florida businessman Maximo Alvarez just made a name for himself at the Republican National Convention by giving one of the most inspirational speeches of the night.

Maximo Alvarez, whose family escaped from communist Cuba: “This is the greatest country in the world. And I said this before: If I gave away everything that I have today, it would not equal 1% of what I was given when I came to this great country of ours.”#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/MOkJBgQlJ8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 25, 2020

Maximo Alvarez’s personal story is both a gut punch and an inspiration. This man knows the sort of tyranny that the left protests in favor of. God bless this man. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 25, 2020

I’m in tears. Wonderful speech. — Slam Dunk Penguin (@jan_janlux) August 25, 2020

If we lose freedom here there’s nowhere left to go. Powerful. — Sscott (@rangertx08008) August 25, 2020

“There is no other place to go.” He’s exactly right. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 25, 2020

Maximo Alvarez loves America more than any Dem!! God bless him 🙏🇺🇲🙏🇺🇲🙏🇺🇲🙏🇺🇲🙏 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 25, 2020

Maximo Alvarez just plead with America at the Republican National Convention to not vote for Democrats because they are the socialist epitome of what his family fled from in Cuba. Listen to Maximo. — Kambree (@KamVTV) August 25, 2020

Seriously. Just have this guy talk for the rest of the night. — Brian Ruff (@DecaffDog) August 25, 2020

Maximo Alvarez just made the entire country tear up. What a powerful speech at the #RNCConvention2020. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 25, 2020

I’ve seen movements like these before

I’ve seen ideas like these before.

I’ve seen people die because they believe these empty promises. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 25, 2020

Maximo Alvarez, whose family fled communist Cuba: “When I watch the news in Seattle and Chicago and Portland…I hear echoes of a former life I never wanted to hear again. I see shadows I thought I had outrun.” One of the strongest voices given a platform at #RNC2020 tonight. — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 25, 2020

“This is the greatest country in the world. If I gave away everything I have today, it would not equal 1% of what I was given when I came to this country: the gift of freedom. It is up to us to decide our fate & choose: freedom over oppression.” –Alvarez with a *powerful* speech — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 25, 2020

Many of our finest Americans are those who- like Maximo Alvarez- fled Communism and came here to embrace the freedom, opportunity and promise of America with open arms Few love liberty as much as those who had it taken away, and fought to restore it. They defend it fiercely. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 25, 2020

Maximo Alvarez … right in the feels. pic.twitter.com/e8YeK1yiHv — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) August 25, 2020

Exceptionally heartfelt and effective speech from Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez. — Matthew Continetti (@continetti) August 25, 2020

Just got really dusty in here. Maximo Alvarez.#RNC2020 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 25, 2020

Maximo Alvarez is a good embodiment of the horror all of my friends from former Communist and totalitarian countries express over the current mob movements. For them, this is so so personal. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 25, 2020

“They don’t sound radical, they sound familiar” This is very strong The Dems are now a socialist party that uses the mob to enforce their dangerous ideology — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 25, 2020

Maximo Alvarez just gave us the best speech of the night, hands down. I am blown away by the story this man had to tell and the passion with which he feels it. #RNCConvention2020 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 25, 2020

Cuban refugee Maximo Alvarez at #RNC warns about Democrats’ left-wing turn: “I’ve seen people like this before. I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country.” — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 25, 2020

Midway thru Alvarez’s speech, I couldn’t see the TV screen anymore. It wasn’t the connection. #RNC — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 25, 2020

That was a strong speech on a night filled with great speeches.

* * *

Time for some oppo research on Alvarez. Looks like he successfully lobbied against signage restrictions?

you see, the Cuban refugee hates socialism because he, uh, fought burdensome bureaucratic ordinances that threatened his successful business. something, something, **GOP DONOR** pic.twitter.com/RaRnECGtTl — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 25, 2020

trying — and failing — to dunk on someone who fled Castro’s death squads to own the cons. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 25, 2020

congratulations on cracking the case of the RNC speaker who is also an GOP donor. really firing on all cylinders there. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 25, 2020

