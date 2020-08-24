https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/24/just-got-really-dusty-in-here-businessman-whose-family-fled-cuba-gave-the-best-speech-of-the-night/

We’re not sure why he’s not trending on Twitter, but Florida businessman Maximo Alvarez just made a name for himself at the Republican National Convention by giving one of the most inspirational speeches of the night.

That was a strong speech on a night filled with great speeches.

Time for some oppo research on Alvarez. Looks like he successfully lobbied against signage restrictions?

