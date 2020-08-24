https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/just-new-york-ag-letitia-james-announces-lawsuit-trump-org-probe-financial-dealings-president-trump-accepts-gop-nomination/

Crooked New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday announced her office filed a new lawsuit against the Trump Organization in an investigation into its financial dealings.

James made this announcement as the GOP convention kicked off its first day with President Trump speaking in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Election interference is okay as long as it’s the Democrats targeting President Trump.

“I took action to force the Trump Organization, and specifically EVP Eric Trump, to comply with my office’s ongoing investigation into its financial dealings. For months, the Trump Organization has failed to fully comply with our subpoenas in this investigation,” Letitia James said.

The lawsuit is in response to Trump’s former lawyer and serial liar Michael Cohen’s testimony claiming the Trump Org inflated values of assets to obtain favorable loan terms and insurance coverage.

Our investigation began after Michael Cohen testified before Congress that Trump’s annual financial statements inflated the values of his assets to obtain favorable terms for loans & insurance coverage, while also deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 24, 2020

Letitia James said her office is seeking thousands of documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several Trump Organization.

We are seeking thousands of documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several Trump Organization properties and transactions, including from Eric Trump, who was intimately involved in one or more transactions under review. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 24, 2020

Letitia James said her office filed a motion to compel subpoenas for documents and testimony because the Trump Org has stalled and withheld documents.

The Trump Organization has stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath. That’s why we filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 24, 2020

“Nothing will stop us” Letitia James said adding, “No one is above the law” — *accept for the Clintons and their corrupt Clinton Foundation*

Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they may lead. These questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered, because no one is above the law. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 24, 2020

