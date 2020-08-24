https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/08/24/kellyanne-conway-resigns-spend-time-family/

Kellyanne Conway, one of the fiercest of President Trump’s most loyal supporters, has turned in her resignation. It isn’t something that was expected as Republican convention week kicks off, at least to those of us casual observers.

The excuse often used when a public official leaves his or her position abruptly or is forced out due to scandal is that they want to spend more time with their family. It’s a face-saving way to exit the public eye. In this case, though, it appears to be exactly what is happening. And, may I say, good for her.

It is not an exaggeration to say that Kellyanne Conway has made her mark in American politics. She is the first woman in either major party to manage a winning presidential campaign. I guarantee if she was a Democrat woman, that fact would be stated every time she was introduced before an interview, along with other descriptive credentials. At the age of 50, she was considered a late entry into the field of campaign management.

Her resignation letter explained what was already clear – her family needs her attention. There isn’t a working mom alive that can’t relate to that.

The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It’s been heady. It’s been humbling. I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the Vice President and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans

who feel forgotten no more. The incredible men, women and children we’ve met along the way have reaffirmed my later in life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential. For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people. The promise of America belongs to us all. I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes

We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.

George is also making changes. Her husband, George Conway, is taking a break, too. He’s stepped away from his pet project, The Lincoln Project, and is taking a hiatus from social media. He’s an odd duck – a Never Trumper who started out in support of Trump and was rumored to have interviewed for a position in the administration. Things took a turn for the worse as the Trump administration rolled on, though, and by 2018 Conway was clearly trying to take his wife’s boss out of office. There have been many awkward tweets and interviews since then from this guy. The question has been how long Kellyanne would live with his behavior.

In #Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump, Conway emotionally tells a personal story about his Filipino heritage to justify his opposition to the bad Orange Man. He says the final straw was when Trump told The Squad members to go home, meaning out of this country. He teared up telling a childhood memory with his Filipino mother. He calls Trump “like a practical joke that got out of hand”, a racist and evil. He admits to voting for Trump in 2016 and applying to work in the Department of Justice. #Unfit was filmed before Kellyanne’s resignation.

Conway tweeted on Sunday that he’ll be taking a break from Twitter. He couldn’t just say that, though, without including his support for The Lincoln Project has not ended.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

This is about the Conway children. There are four and they are in middle school and high school years. That’s a difficult time for any family, much less one where there is an obvious tension between the parents, at least on a professional level. Add the stress of at-home school for now due to the plague and that is a lot for any family. Friction has been very public within the family recently as daughter Claudia has been very vocal in her opposition to Trump on social media. Claudia is 15 years old. She has recently flirted with the idea of emancipating herself from her parents. I think that probably made her parents sit up and take notice that now is the time to stop all this family fighting happening in view of the public.

y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

She’s taking a break from Twitter now, too.

this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please. ❤️ — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

Kellyanne will leave the White House at the end of the month. We can wish her and her family well and thank her for what she has done for President Trump. She had a role in saving America from Hillary Clinton and that alone is deserving of our gratitude.

