White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and her publicly anti-Trump husband, George, are both stepping down from their political roles to focus more on family, shortly after their teenage daughter posted on social media about how her mother’s job has ruined her life and that she is seeking emancipation, NPR reported.

Kellyanne Conway is one of the most senior and long-serving members of President Donald Trump’s administration, working as a senior adviser to the president after leading his 2016 campaign. Her marriage has been in the public spotlight, with George Conway regularly criticizing the president and working for the never-Trump group the Lincoln Project.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month,” Kellyanne Conway wrote in a statement. “George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.

“This is completely my choice and my voice,” she continued. “In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

George Conway issued a brief statement on Twitter on Sunday.

“So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters,” George Conway wrote on Twitter. “Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.”

The Conways’ 15-year-old daughter posted on social media over the weekend that her mother’s job has “ruined my life” and that she is “pushing for emancipation.” Claudia later posted that her emancipation effort is related to “years of childhood trauma and abuse,” not her mother’s White House job.

The public relationship between George and Kellyanne Conway has been marked by the tension created by Kellyanne’s role as one of the president’s most loyal and high-profile advisers contrasted with George’s insistence on attacking his wife’s boss publicly and regularly.

The president has responded to George’s attacks with direct insults in the past. In May, he said of George Conway, “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad.”

