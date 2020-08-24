https://lidblog.com/kenosha-wisconsin-shaun-king/

Shaun King, liberal’s favorite fake black guy reacted to violence in Kenosha Wisconsin by pushing even more violence. And he was allowed to do so on Twitter, which is notorious for banning Conservatives.

Kenosha, Wisconsin erupted on Sunday after a Black man named Jacob Blake was reportedly shot seven times by a police officer. (Fox). The investigation has just started, and few details were available on exactly why deadly force was used. Blake was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated. As of 7pm Monday evening, Blake was alive and stable. And the cops involved were put on administrative leave while an investigation was being completed.

The city erupted in violence, with politicians and BLM supporters like Shaun King pushing the violence in the situation before any evidence was revealed. A curfew was declared over the incident in Kenosha, WI.

#BREAKING: Large crowd has formed outside the scene of an officer-involved shooting in #Kenosha. @KenoshaPolice say they a man is seriously hurt. People are now breaking the windows of cop cars. Warning – expletives @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/pKqbSKrZQY — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 24, 2020

Kenosha County has again declared a state of Emergency Curfew for 8:00 PM tonight August 24th East of I-94. The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced until 7:00 AM.

### — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) August 24, 2020

Nah. I’m not going to call for peace.

We’ve tried peace.

For years. Y’all don’t understand that language. We are calling for a complete dismantling of American policing. It’s NOT broken.

It was built to work this way. And mayhem is the consequence.

You earned it. — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 24, 2020

He also posted a few minutes later:

Yeah. The cop who repeatedly shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his babies needs to be fired and arrested in the next 24 hours. PERIOD. But what I am telling you, is that we’ve crossed a point where that’s not even close to being all we’re calling for. Not at all. — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 24, 2020

This led to a few questions for @jack the head of twitter.

Explain to us civilized folks @jack why is it that @shaunking is allowed to insight violence, threaten citizens, make racist remarks and his account hasn’t been completely banned. I am a legal latino immigrant with actual Taino & African roots and I find this despicable. https://t.co/LiiMb4usoM — Uncle Sam’s Children (@UncleSamsNation) August 24, 2020

Good question, Rick.

Why is @shaunking allowed to have free reign on social media to push for violence on citizens, destroy communities, attack on law enforcement and racist remarks. Anyone on the right would be banned for far less. RT and follow my personal @RickFerran pic.twitter.com/CVAX8MJUfj — Uncle Sam’s Children (@UncleSamsNation) August 24, 2020

People like Shaun King, and the politicians who promote and perpetuate this narrative are actually making the problem of police shootings worse. Remember: violence begets violence. They are fully aware of it. The more violence they promote, the more tense police become. It’s their way of creating “change” in the system.

It has been said by police officers now that “the job is dead.” Who would want to be a police officer in this environment, especially in major US cities where they have a target on their back at all times? Morale is at an all-time low around the nation. Who will police be able to recruit with these narratives floating around? Look at this poster:

“F***Shit Up.” So are these so-called “protests” organized? Yes. It is an agenda, and every left-wing whack job like Shaun King, Big Tech, and politicians who feed into it are pushing to dismantle America. Pay attention, folks.

