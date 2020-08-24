http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2MVrPtw8vDg/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) calling Trump allies “domestic enemies,” harkening to Hillary Clinton’s (D) infamous “deplorables” moment and reminding Republicans that progressives “despise” them openly.

“In 2016, they called you ‘Deplorables.’ Now, Nancy Pelosi calls all Republicans ‘domestic enemies.’ Never forget —> They despise you,” McCarthy warned.

“And the worst part is they don’t even try to hide it,” he added:

In 2016, they called you “Deplorables.” Now, Nancy Pelosi calls all Republicans “domestic enemies.” Never forget —> They despise you. And the worst part is they don’t even try to hide it. pic.twitter.com/CP8yagYAHT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 24, 2020

Pelosi uttered the incendiary remarks during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s Live, referring to the president and his allies as both “enemies of the state” and “domestic enemies.”

“One thing I’ll say to the American people, don’t pay attention to Donald Trump. It’s his goal to scare people from voting, to intimidate them by saying he’s going to have law enforcement people at the polls,” she said.

“To welcome, in fact, Russia intervention into our election, letting Putin decide who will be President instead of the American people. But ignore him because his purpose is to diminish the vote, to suppress the vote,” she continued, accusing Republicans of “enabling that to happen.”

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States,” she continued:

But again, let’s just get out there and mobilize, organize, and not let the President deter anybody from voting. And again, support the postal system, which is election central. They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote with their actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system and all of this. It’s shameful, enemies of the state.

Pelosi’s remarks are reminiscent of the elitist rebuke that failed Trump challenger Hillary Clinton made toward Republicans and Trump allies in 2016, referring to them as both deplorable and “irredeemable.”

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic – you name it,” Clinton said, accusing Trump of elevating them.

“Now some of those folks, they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

