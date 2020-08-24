https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513480-kimberly-guilfoyle-gives-dark-convention-address-warning-of-democratic

Kimberly GuilfoyleKimberly Ann GuilfoyleTrump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Trump Jr. distances from Bannon group, says he attended ‘single’ event Bannon, three others charged with defrauding donors of ‘We Build The Wall’ campaign MORE, a former Fox News host and top surrogate of President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL’s Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: ‘I wish we had listened earlier’ MORE, delivered a grim, forceful speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday, accusing Democrats of working to “destroy this country” and “enslave” Americans with a “liberal victim ideology.”

The speech, delivered in a near-constant shout, painted a dark picture of the United States if former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: ‘No new taxes’ for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump’s attacks on his mental fitness: ‘Watch me’ MORE and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden: ‘No new taxes’ for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump’s attacks on his mental fitness: ‘Watch me’ Biden says he felt no pressure to choose a Black woman as running mate MORE (D-Calif.), win the White House in November.

“They want to destroy this country and everything we have fought for and hold dear,” Guilfoyle, who is dating Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said. “They want to steal your liberty, your freedom. They want to control what you see and think and believe so that they can control how you live.”

“They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal victim ideology to the point where you will not recognize this country or yourself,” she added.

At one point in her address, Guilfoyle cast the coming presidential election as a “battle for the soul of America,” echoing a phrase that Biden has used repeatedly throughout his campaign for the White House.

“Presidential leadership is not guaranteed,” Guilfoyle said. “It is a choice. Biden, Harris and the rest of the socialists will fundamentally change this nation.”

“They will defund, dismantle and destroy America’s law enforcement,” she added. “When you are in trouble and need police, don’t count on the Democrats.”

