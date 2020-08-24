http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SZt7VAZOE9Y/

A fired-up Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday, urging Americans to reject the socialist ideology offered by the radical left.

“They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal, victim ideology, to the point that you will not recognize this country or yourself,” she said.

Guilfoyle reminded the audience that she is a first-generation American as her parents are both immigrants who pursued their dreams in the United States.

“I consider it my duty to fight to protect that dream,” she said.

She warned Americans that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would only fuel a socialist takeover of their country.

“The same socialist policies which destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela must not take root in our cities and our schools,” she said.

She pointed to the struggles in California, a once prosperous state that had sunk into decay.

“The democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes,” she said.

She praised President Donald Trump for standing up for American values.

“In President Trump’s America, we light things up, we don’t dim them down,” he said. “We build things up. We don’t burn them down. We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag.”

She urged all Americans to seize the opportunity before them and reject the leftist ideologies spread by Democrats.

“Don’t let them kill future generations, because they told you and brainwash you and fed you lies that you weren’t good enough,” she said.

Guilfoyle said that Trump would stand with Americans to fight for their freedom and opportunity.

“President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream,” she concluded.

