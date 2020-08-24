http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ONBQKUtE6BI/

Maryland congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik (R) said at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday that Democrats have neglected black constituents for “far too long” and that she supports what President Donald Trump is doing for all Americans.

“Let me remind you the Democrats have controlled the part of Baltimore City for over 50 years and they have run this beautiful place right into the ground,” Klacik said. “Abandoned buildings, liquor stores on every corner, drug addicts, and guns on the street — that is now the norm in many neighborhoods.”

Klacik said Democrats are for high taxes but Baltimore and other Democrat-controlled cities are in the “same cycle of decay.”

“And yet, the Democrats still assume that black people will vote for them, no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted,” Klacik said. “We’re sick of it. We’re not going to take it anymore. The days of blindly supporting the Democrats are coming to an end.”

“Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves — that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views,” Klacik said. “We’re not buying the lies anymore — you and your party have neglected us for too long.”

Klacik said black communities want safe neighborhoods, school choice, jobs, and lower taxes.

“We want a chance to get ahead, not just get by,” Klacik said. “That’s what President Trump promised. And that’s what Trump delivered.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

