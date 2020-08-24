https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/lara-trump-says-silent-majority-has-grown-2016-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump says that the “silent majority” of Americans who support Donald Trump has expanded since the 2016 election with many converts who have experienced the positive impact of his policies.

During an interview on “The Pod’s Honest Truth” podcast with David Brody, Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric, noted that polling ahead of the 2016 election proved to be inaccurate when it indicated that her father-in-law would lose to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“We have numerous people speaking at our convention who didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2016, who are voting for him now because they have felt the impact of a President Donald Trump and a Trump administration in a very positive way in their lives. They were, you know, hoodwinked by the mainstream media before but they get it now cuz they feel it,” she said.

“There are so many of these Americans out there who maybe aren’t posting on social media, maybe aren’t talking about it. They’re certainly not talking to a pollster, but they’re gonna go to a voting booth on November 3, and they’re gonna cast a ballot for Donald Trump because they know what is at stake in this election,” she stated.

Lara Trump asserted that the president endures massively biased media coverage, with many journalists dishing out opinions instead of facts.

She said that the “president has 96% negative media coverage. The problem is they dislike this president so much because he has called them out for not being journalists.”

Lara Trump pushed back against the idea that the Republican National Convention was dark, asserting that there were uplifting stories. But she added it was also important for Republicans to contrast the impact of a Biden and a Trump presidency.

“It is up to us to make sure that we contrast what the America of the Democrats would look like and what the America of Donald Trump would look like. And so of course, we did that. And if they found it dark, and they found it upsetting, I would take a look at their own party because that’s where we’re getting it,” she said.

During the interview she also suggested that Biden will have problems earning the support of Rust Belt voters.

“And of course Joe Biden tries to peddle Pennsylvania as his home state, although if you look at what the green new deal for which he’s advocating would do to Pennsylvania, I mean, the number of energy jobs alone there and throughout the Rust Belt overnight, that would disappear, would be absolutely devastating to those states. So I don’t know that the people are gonna buy that,” she said.

