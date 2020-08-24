https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/24/like-a-scene-out-of-hell-watch-peaceful-protesters-in-wisconsin-respond-to-jacob-blake-shooting-by-terrorizing-police-and-their-community/

You know what will put an end to police brutality and achieve true justice?

Well, it sure as hell isn’t this:

Details are still coming out about the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. But we’re quite confident in saying that this is not an appropriate response:

That library really must’ve had it coming.

Let’s hear it for progress.

Enough is enough.

