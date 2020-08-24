https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mark-mccloskey-patricia-mccloskey-riots-arson/2020/08/24/id/983705

The St. Louis couple facing felony charges of use of weapons to protect their home from protesters delivered an address Monday night to the Republican National Convention, calling out Democrats for favoring “criminals” over “honest citizens.”

“It seems as if the Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens,” Mark McCloskey said. “Not a single person in the out of control mob you saw at our house was charged with a crime. But you know who was?

“We were. They actually charged us with felonies for daring to defend our home.”

Patricia McCloskey added a rebuke of Joe Biden’s anti-policing platform in bringing policies that will work to keep from Americans from being safe.

“These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you,” she said. “So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family is not safe in the radical Democrats’ America.”

Mark McCloskey added a rejection of the media’s work to protect the protesters over citizens.

“At this moment in history, if you stand up for yourself, and the values our country was founded on, the mob – spurred on by their allies in the media – will try to destroy you,” he said.

“You seen us on your TV screens and Twitter feeds, you know that we’re not the kind of people that backed down. Thankfully, neither is Donald Trump. President Trump will defend the God-given right for every American to protect their homes and their families.

“But more than that, Trump’s vision for America is a country where you have an opportunity to work hard and build a life you dream of, with a job you love, with your children being educated in great schools in a community where your family can play in the backyard without fear, worship in a church without shame, and express your beliefs without retribution.

“Trump brought us the greatest economy our country had ever seen. The Democrats have brought us nothing but destruction.”

