https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mccloskeys-rnc-speech-convention/2020/08/24/id/983669

Mark and Patricia McCloskey told Fox News on Monday their speech at the Republican National Convention will highlight “the right of self-defense,” after they were charged with a felony for pointing guns at protestors.

“We have a God-given right to defend ourselves; the right of self-defense is one of the most basic civil rights — one of the most basic human rights,” Mark McCloskey told “Fox & Friends,” after being asked about the speech, which the couple will deliver on the convention’s opening night.

“You cannot have freedom and an opportunity to advance unless you have basic safety and security, and that it is not just limited to big cities: They are bringing it to a neighborhood near you,” he said.

The McCloskeys made headlines after they pointed guns at protesters who were passing through their neighborhood. The couple claims the protestors had knocked down a gate and were acting like a “mob,” but protestors claim the gate was open, and they were participating in a peaceful demonstration.

Patricia McCloskey told Fox News, “in a quiet neighborhood, you think you have a right to defend yourself and your family, and it is shocking that we are still having the fallout and we’re being pursued. And we will have years of having this follow us.”

Her husband added, “The lack of law and order and lawlessness is something which is out of control in this country now. But I think they are just protecting themselves.”

“This is a prosecutor who has a remarkably low prosecution rate, a remarkably low conviction rate, and I think she is just trying to make an example out of anybody who is willing to stand up against inherent violence and lawlessness in St. Louis,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

