First lady Melania Trump plans to appeal to women in her GOP convention speech Tuesday night, when she will discuss her “American Dream” immigrant journey from a working-class Slovenian family to the highest levels of U.S. public service.

During the second night of Republican National Convention programming, Trump seeks to use her speech from the White House Rose Garden to help boost husband Donald Trump’s presidential reelection chances. Polls show Trump must continue to shore up his standing among female voters heading into November.

“Mrs. Trump is very, very relatable to the middle-class working mom, woman,” Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s chief of staff and spokesperson told Just the News in a video interview. “She is the epitome of the American dream. She’s an immigrant. She is the second immigrant to be first lady. She comes from a working-class family, she puts her son first in every single thing that she does. And so I think that that appeal has always been the case. But I think for tonight, that will especially be the case.

“She also talks about ‘Be Best,’ her initiative, which is all about taking care of children. And so I think that that appeals to everyone everywhere, parents everywhere, but I think that would be helpful as well.”

Grisham said Trump has played a more private role relative to other First Ladies because she prefers to make her public appearances more about the policy causes she’s furthering rather than building up a public persona about herself.

“You know, she’s a very private person,” Grisham said. “She really prefers to talk about what she’s doing, what policies she’s trying to get behind or how she can help children. For her, it’s, it’s truly not about her. She wants to help children. So I think that that is a lot of the reason that while people think she’s got this mystique to her, it’s just that she’s all business, and she wants to work and she doesn’t want to talk about herself.”

Grisham said Trump on Tuesday night will delve more into her personal biography than she has in the past. The speech is expected to be more extensive than her 2016 address.

“She’s going to discuss where she came from a little bit,” Grisham said. “She’s going to talk about the process of, and her journey of, becoming an American citizen, and just how that made her feel and what went all into it. So people will see a side of her tonight that they rarely get to see. And I think that’ll be really exciting for everyone.”

