First lady Melania Trump used her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night making the case for her husband’s reelection while calling for racial and religious unity and urging the news media to focus on helping fight opioid addiction.

“I believe that we need my husband’s leadership, now more than ever, in order to bring us back once again to the greatest economy and the strongest country ever known,” Trump said as her husband watched from a front-row seat. “Our diverse and storied history is what makes our country strong, and yet we still have so much to learn from one another. With that in mind, I’d like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives. I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals.”

She began her speech in the newly-renovated White House Rose Garden acknowledging the “fragile” state of the country under the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath. She thanked the health-care professionals, other frontline workers and teachers fighting COVID-19.

“I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless,” Trump said. “I want you to know you are not alone. My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic.”

Trump called for an end to violence and looting “being done in the name of justice,” as protests continue to erupted nationwide following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country,” she said. “It is a harsh reality – that we are not proud of parts of our history. I encourage people to focus on our future, while still learning from our past. We must remember that today we are all one community comprised of many races, religions and ethnicities.”

Trump urged Americans to “never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin. Instead of tearing things down, let’s reflect on our mistakes, be proud of our evolution and look to our way forward. Every day, let us remember that we are one nation, under God, and we need to cherish one another.”

The first lady also sent “a special message for the mothers of this country,” as polls show Trump must continue to shore up his standing among female voters heading toward the November election.

“To mothers and parents everywhere, you are warriors. In my husband, you have a president who will not stop fighting for you and your families,” she said. “Donald wants to keep your family safe. He wants to help your families succeed. He wants nothing more than for this country to prosper. And he doesn’t waste time playing politics.”

While former first lady Michelle Obama spent considerable time attacking President Trump last week during the Democratic National Convention and prospective first lady Jill Biden slammed the president as lacking “leadership worthy of our nation,” Melania Trump didn’t say anything about the political opposition.

“As you have heard this evening, I don’t want to use this precious time attacking the other side. Because as we saw last week that kind of talk only serves to divide the country further,” she said in her concluding remarks. “I’m here because we need my husband to be our president and commander-in-chief for four more years. He’s what is best for our country. We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things. Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our president.”

