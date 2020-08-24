https://www.newsmax.com/politics/campaign-ad-systemic-racism-economy/2020/08/24/id/983652/

Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has launched a new ad vowing to “heal America” by focusing on the coronavirus, economy, climate change and systemic racism, The Daily Beast reports.

The 60-second ad comes as part of a $26 million advertising campaign that will launch on television, radio and digital media during the Republican National Convention this week. In the video, a narrator says, “for the first time in American history, we are living through four crises at the same time,” a public health crisis in the coronavirus, an economic crisis, a climate crisis, and “a national reckoning on racial injustice.”

“We need a team that’s up to the task,” the narrator says as the ad shows a picture of Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. “Leaders who can rally the nation to fight this virus, to not only rebuild our economy, but build it back better. To address the threat of climate change, and to root out systemic racism.”

“Together, they’ll lead America, unite America, and heal America,” the ad concludes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

