I received correspondence from a number of Todd Starnes Show listeners who were rightfully outraged over a middle school lesson that likened police officers to slave owners and the Ku Klux Klan.

The lesson included a cartoon that showed a police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man who is saying, “I can’t breathe.” A progression of other cartoons show the officer morphing into a slaveholder and a Klansman.

The assignment was presented to middle school students in the Wylie Independent School District in Texas. And it drew a strong rebuke from the Fraternal Order of Police.

“I cannot begin to tell you how abhorrent and disturbing this comparison is, but what is more disturbing is that no adult within your school thought better before sending this assignment to children,” FOP National Vice President Joe Gamaldi wrote in a letter to the school district.

I write about this sort of radical classroom indoctrination in my new book, “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation.” Public schools have become the engine driving the socialist revolution in America.

Gamaldi said his organization was alerted by concerned parents.

He said the Fraternal Order of Police would be glad to speak with teachers and students to explain what law enforcement is really about.

“Schools are supposed to be a place where the youth of America are taught acceptance and understanding; it is where we mold the future of our country, not indoctrinate them in the ways of division,” Gamaldi wrote.

The school district issued a statement apologizing for the lesson and “any hurt that may have been caused.”

“Wylie ISD is aware that a junior high social studies lesson taught at one of our schools included political cartoons that have been divisive in our community. These political cartoons portrayed in this lesson are not part of the district’s curriculum resources or documents. The assignment has been removed, and students will not be expected to complete it. We will continue to work with our staff to ensure content follows the state curriculum.”

An apology is not good enough.

The children have been indoctrinated either intentionally or unintentionally. Regardless, a great wrong has been done, and it’s going to take more than an apology to fix the problem.

The school district should launch an investigation to determine the teacher’s true intent. And if the educator was attempting to teach the children that police officers are bad, he or she should be removed from the classroom.

Beyond that the school district should immediately invite the Fraternal Order of Police to lead a series of classes with the children to educate them on the role of law enforcement.

We must undo the anti-police brainwashing that occurred in the Wylie Independent School District.

