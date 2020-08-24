https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morningconsult-poll-biden-trump/2020/08/24/id/983712

A Washington tech company says Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a 10-percentage point lead nationally over President Donald Trump and a three-point lead in North Carolina.

The Washington-based Morning Consult poll said 52% of 13,272 likely voters its survey Friday to Sunday would vote for Biden compared to 42% who would vote for Trump. The lead tied a Morning Consult high and the poll had a margin of error of one percent.

The poll did not list a breakdown of the methodology of who was surveyed.

Biden’s numbers were up one percent from a poll conducted by Morning Consult immediately after the Democratic National Convention last week and three percentage points up from before the convention.

In North Carolina, Biden had the support of 49% of 1,541 likely voters questioned Aug. 14-23, compared to 46% for Trump. The poll had a margin of error of two percent.

Trump won the state 50% to 46% over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Like the national poll, Morning Consult did not list the breakdown of the methodology of who was surveyed.

Both candidates scored high with their respective political parties: Biden getting 94% of the Democratic vote and Trump getting 93% of the Republican vote.

Biden won independents, 48%-40%, which conflicted with other national polls.

A CBS/YouGov poll released earlier Monday that showed the president with an 11-point lead over Biden among independents, while a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll showed “swing” voters gave Trump a 10-point edge.



