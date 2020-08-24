https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/24/morning-greatness-declassified-docs-show-feds-nixed-hillary-election-interference-fisa/

Good Monday morning.

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

The president participates in a tour of Flavor First Growers and Packers in Mills River, North Carolina

President Trump delivers remarks on Farmers to Families Food Box Program Distribution Mills River, North Carolina

Feds wanted to get FISA so they could investigate foreign interference on Hillary campaign.

Formerly classified documents released on Sunday show that the FBI wanted to get a FISA warrant when they investigated an unnamed foreign government’s attempt to influence the Hillary Clinton campaign. But they didn’t. Instead the feds gave Hillary a defensive briefing. If you recall, Senator Dianne Feinstein who was at one time the Chairperson of the Senate Intelligence Committee (SSCI) also got a defensive briefing after the feds learned that an ACTUAL CHINESE SPY had been working for her for 20 years. But feds took a very different path for President Trump.

One FBI agent involved in the investigation asked then-FBI Director James Comey in an April 2015 email for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant, according to the documents, published by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham. A FISA order was not granted in the investigation. Instead, an FBI special agent provided a defensive briefing to Clinton’s personal lawyers in October 2015.

These documents would have been really helpful when the Democrat-led terror proxy media was brainwashing the public with fantasies that Trump was a Putin stooge. “There was a clear double standard by the Department of Justice and FBI when it came to the Trump and Clinton campaigns in 2016,” Graham said after the documents were released, which the Justice Department declassified on Saturday.

The documents are heavily redacted so we do not know what foreign government was trying to influence Hillary. Do you have any guesses? Let me know in the comments.

The RNC starts this week.

Here is a list of the speakers. Some notable appearances by Nicholas Sandmann, Kim Klacik, Rick Grenell and Alice Johnson along with the usual politicians and family members. Will you tune in? President Trump told Steve Hilton this weekend that his second term priorities are China and school choice.

Election news:

Kamala Harris to ABC’s David Muir: ‘I don’t necessarily believe’ postmaster general’s claims ballots will be processed in time

Federal judge issues stay in Trump challenge of mail balloting in Pennsylvania

Kellyanne Conway announces she’s leaving the White House and George Conway is stepping away from Lincoln Project

Frank Luntz Says Recent Polling Trends Have ‘Definitely’ Been ‘In Donald Trump’s Favor’

Opioids, Rising Violence And Supreme Court Largely Omitted From DNC Keynote Speeches

LOL. Biden Not Ruling Out A Second Presidential Term

Ex-NY Times reporter under fire for ‘xenophobic’ attack on Melania Trump

New Jersey gym becomes campaign rally location to keep doors open: ‘Now we made it political,’ owner says

LOL. Sen. Coons denies that Biden is soft on crime, China

Acting Homeland Security chief says department does not have authority to send agents to polling locations

Not going to go anywhere. House passes $25B bill to block USPS changes ahead of election

In recordings, Trump’s sister says he ‘has no principles’

Biden enjoys post-convention bump in favorability: POLL

HA! Biden to ABC’s Robin Roberts: ‘I didn’t feel pressure to select a Black woman’ as running mate

Protests/riots/Black Lives Matter/violence:

Delusional freak. Jemele Hill tweets that new book shows US as bad as Nazi Germany

Left-Wing Protesters Intimidate Diners in Charlotte: ‘White Silence Equals Violence’

5 protesters arrested in Charlotte ahead of Republican convention

Police-involved shooting in Wisconsin prompts violent protest: report

Detroit police arrest 42 people as protesters, authorities clash after weeks of calm

University launches probe after Black assistant professor says she was harassed by campus security

Black People Make Up The Overwhelming Majority Of Shooting Victims Amid NYC Wave

‘Everybody just started running’: 3 people shot at Fayette Mall in Kentucky, police say

Garbage people. California wildfires become a target for looters. A firefighter is among the victims. His wallet was stolen, bank account ‘drained.’

Ken Cuccinelli: Portland protesters ‘crossed the residential line,’ vows no options off the table

WATCH: Portland Rioters Bring Guillotine, Burn American Flags

14 arrested in violent Portland clashes

Coronavirus news:

Oh really?!? Stars attending VMAs from out of state will not be subject to New York quarantine mandate

Man in Walmart gives customers hugs and tells them they now have Covid-19

Other morsels:

DOJ Denies Claim From Brian Stelter’s Book That AG Barr Met With Rupert Murdoch, Tried To Silence Andrew Napolitano

Deadly California wildfires scorch more than 1 million acres with no end in sight

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 7

Detroit Women Flock to Gun Training

Kim Jong Un reportedly in a coma as his sister Kim Yo Jong takes control

This guy. Comey on Clinton tweet: ‘I regret only being involved in the 2016 election’

Of course. Comey: ‘I can’t imagine that I’m a target’ of Durham probe

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

