https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/24/move-over-ernie-pyle-the-republican-convention-just-got-started-but-its-already-been-claimed-reporters-covering-it-deserve-hazard-pay/

The Republican National Convention began this morning, and it’s a mixture of in-person and online events. Delegates are gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the RNC has said they were all tested for coronavirus before and after arriving on the site.

However, the media is already helping sound the alarm:

A lot of masks around chin here in the Charlotte Convention Center. Also, in hands. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) August 24, 2020

Maybe if the Republicans called it a protest that would make things automatically safer?

the party of personal responsibility meets a crisis of collective responsibility https://t.co/WMUjhBTxJn — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) August 24, 2020

How many people are going to die after attending this in-person, mask-free convention? https://t.co/uN9DdUhBz8 — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 24, 2020

Super spreader convention https://t.co/uN9DdUhBz8 — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 24, 2020

And with that, it’s already about the media:

Reporters deserve hazard pay https://t.co/nj151C07Dw — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) August 24, 2020

I hope journalists covering the RNC get some kind of hazard pay. It’s like they are being sent down into a dangerous mine. https://t.co/ErL520Ngri — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) August 24, 2020

Maybe they can take that up with their employers.

Mask police! This is gonna be fun watching you all this week https://t.co/IS159XbfuA pic.twitter.com/UpKPfx88Lz — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 24, 2020

Move over, Ernie Pyle — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 24, 2020

Have they become that soft? #media — J. Genin (@jlgenin) August 24, 2020

Or they could learn to code. — Queen of the South (@Espanola57) August 24, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

