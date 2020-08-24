https://www.theblaze.com/news/pelosi-gop-domestic-enemies-state

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) castigated President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress as “enemies of the state” and “domestic enemies” in a rant on Monday.

Pelosi was speaking to MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin about Russian election interference when she made the divisive comments.

“The Russians were there and they are there now 24-7, trying to interfere in our election. But they’re not the only ones, we take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic and sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said.

Mohyeldin responded during her diatribe with a stunned, “wow!”

“But again, let’s just get out there, mobilize, organize, and not elect a president deter anybody, uh, from voting, and again support the postal system which is election central,” Pelosi continued.

“They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, uh, diminish the role of the postal system and all of this, it’s really actually shameful,” she added.

“Enemies of the state,” Pelosi repeated.

Pelosi also said during the interview that anyone who voted for the president’s reelection was in effect choosing him over the well-being of their children.

Republicans respond

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) responded in a tweet to his followers with a link to Pelosi’s comments.

“Never forget,” said McCarthy. “They despise you. And the worst part is they don’t even try to hide it.”

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), who had been shot by an angry progressive activist in 2017, called the comments “disgusting” and asked why the media wasn’t pouncing on the dangerous rhetoric.

“I was shot because of this kind of unhinged rhetoric. Where’s the media outrage?” he tweeted.

Here’s part of the interview with Pelosi:

[embedded content]

Pelosi Says Trump, GOP ‘Just Don’t Simply Seem To Care’ On Coronavirus Relief | MSNBC



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

