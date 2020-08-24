https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/texas-professor-university-nasa/2020/08/24/id/983683

A Chinese Texas A&M University professor has been arrested and charged with wire fraud, making a false statement to authorities, and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. over allegations he secretly collaborated with China while working on U.S. space projects.

The Department of Justice announced the charges against Zhengdong Cheng on Monday. Cheng led a team conducting research for NASA.

“Dr. Cheng is accused of hiding his affiliation with the Guangdong University of Technology, along with other foreign universities, while disregarding the rules established under his NASA contract during his employment at TAMU,” FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner said.

The DOJ alleges Cheng had increased access to unique NASA resources through Texas A&M, which allowed him to further his standing in China at Guangdong University of Technology and other universities.

“Once again, we have witnessed the criminal consequences that can arise from undisclosed participation in the Chinese government’s talent program,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a press release. “Professor Cheng allegedly made false statements to his university and to NASA regarding his affiliations with the Chinese government.

“The Department of Justice will continue seeking to bring participation in these talent programs to light and to expose the exploitation of our nation and our prized research institutions.”

