New York state Attorney General Letitia James (D) is investigating whether President TrumpDonald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL’s Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: ‘I wish we had listened earlier’ MORE illegally inflated his assets to attract investors and earn loans, her office revealed in court documents on Monday.

James asked a judge to force the president’s son, Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpTrump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Trump kicks off effort to counter-message Democratic convention Hillicon Valley: Trump administration cracks down further against Huawei chip production, affiliate groups | California ruling against Uber, Lyft threatens to upend gig economy MORE, and the Trump Organization to comply with subpoenas as part of the investigation. Her office said in the court filings that the investigation is ongoing and authorities haven’t determined whether the president’s businesses violated the law.

“For months, the Trump Organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings,” James said in a statement. “They have stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath. That’s why we’ve filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our office’s lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony. These questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered, because no one is above the law.”

An attorney for the Trump Organization and a spokeswoman for the company did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

The New York attorney general opened the investigation in March 2019 after the president’s former attorney, Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenJudge orders Trump to pay legal fees to Stormy Daniels CEO of National Enquirer parent company steps down Ethics panel rebukes Gaetz for tweet targeting Cohen MORE, testified to Congress that President Trump had altered the value of his assets in financial statements in order to get loans, better insurance rates and tax breaks.

The new court filing is significantly redacted and the attorney general’s office said it would seek to keep much of its material under seal to protect its investigation.

James is accusing Eric Trump of refusing to comply with a subpoena for his testimony, and alleging that the Trump Organization and its lawyers are improperly invoking attorney-client privilege to shield thousands of documents from investigators.

The court documents submitted Monday show that the attorney general is investigating the valuation of several Trump properties including the Seven Springs resort in Westchester County, N.Y.; an office building on Wall Street in New York City; the Trump International Hotel in Chicago; and the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

According to the filings, Eric Trump had agreed to sit for a deposition last month, but the Trump Organization decided to stop his testimony just days before it was scheduled.

The attorney general is also seeking documents from the Trump properties at the center of the investigation and from attorneys working for the organization.

The president has gone to court repeatedly to keep his financial records out of investigators’ hands. He is currently litigating subpoenas from Congress and the Manhattan district attorney for his tax returns and other financial records.

