The NFL had at least 77 false positive tests for COVID-19 from 11 teams by the same BioReference lab in New Jersey.

🚨🚨🚨 WOW. All were false positives?!? I wonder how many across America we’re the same? I’m sure very few in media will talk about this because they think it bodes well for Ds if they keep All Americans, not just those more vulnerable, in fear. https://t.co/iX4tBDFOt0

WFXR reported:

The NFL had 77 positive COVID-19 tests from 11 teams re-examined by a New Jersey lab after false positives, and all those tests came back negative.

The league asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results, and those 77 tests are being re-tested once more to make sure they were false positives.

Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine.

The Jets canceled a walk-through Saturday night but had a full practice Sunday morning after the previously positive tests came back negative. The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.

The Detroit Lions had a player with a false positive test from the same lab in New Jersey and he was held out of practice Sunday, a league source told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and team were not disclosing test results.