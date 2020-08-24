https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/nikki-haley-we-value-every-black-life-including-those-killed-in-streets/

Former ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley on Monday criticized Democrats for turning a blind eye to black Americans suffering in the face of violence and unrest.

“We value and respect every black life,” Haley said. “The black cops who have been shot in the line of duty, they matter. The black small business owners who have watched their life’s work go up in flames, they matter. The black kids who’ve been gunned down on the playground, their lives matter too. And their lives are being ruined and stolen by the violence on our streets.”

Drawing on her experience after Dylann Roof’s killing spree at the Mother Emanuel AME Church, Haley argued that the best response to racist violence is to come together.

“After that horrific tragedy, we didn’t turn against each other. We came together, black and white, Democrat and Republican,” she said.

