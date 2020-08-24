https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-coma-tyrants-sister-set-take-control-regime/
North Korean tyran Kim Jong Un is reportedly in a coma.
The leader’s sister is set to take control of the regime.
news broke two days ago that Kim Jong Un had delegated some powers to his sister
FOX News reported:
A South Korean diplomat is speculating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has fallen into a coma and that his sister, Kim Yo Jong, is poised to take the rogue nation’s reins.
Chang Song-min, a former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung, made the sensational claims to South Korean media, according to the New York Post.
Chang suggested that Kim is in a coma, “but his life has not ended.”
“A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period.”
Chang’s allegation comes just days after South Korea’s spy agency said the North’s 36-year-old leader had delegated part of his authority to his close aides, including his younger sister, the Yonhap News Agency reported.
In a private meeting with lawmakers last week, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said that “Kim Yo-jong, the first vice department director of the Workers’ Party Central Committee, is steering overall state affairs on the delegation,” though Kim her brother still maintains “absolute authority.”
Kim Jong Un’s sister now ‘de facto second-in-command’ in North Korea https://t.co/aGTx9BlNZU pic.twitter.com/hUj58MRyJb
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 20, 2020