President Trump on Monday formally accepted the Republican nomination for his second term in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump decided to have a little fun by trolling the Democrat-media complex.

As the crowd chanted, “Four more years! Four more years!” Trump said, “Now if you really wanna drive them crazy, tell them 12 more years.”

So the crowd chanted “12 more years!”

WATCH:

“Now, if you want to really drive them crazy, tell them 12 more years” 🐐🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jyPauLD2sx — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 24, 2020

