(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Lingering questions about former CIA Director John Brennan’s story about Russia may soon be answered, according to a top Republican investigator.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, reacted on Sunday to news that U.S. Attorney John Durham interviewed the Obama-era CIA chief as part of his inquiry into the Russia investigation.

“His story doesn’t quite add up,” the California congressman told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. “So, hopefully, Durham was able to get him on the record, so that he could explain his testimony when he testified in front of our committee.”

