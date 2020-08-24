https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/24/once-you-see-it-james-woods-and-dean-cain-spot-a-message-in-the-dnc-logo/

Twitchy favorite James Woods shared this tweet suggesting the logo for the Democratic National Convention — the letter “D,” the number “2” and then the number “0” but with an outline of the United States inside of it — looks like it could mean “death to America”:

Conservative actor Dean Cain sees it, too:

Once you see it, right?

***

