President Trump on Monday formally accepted the Republican nomination for his second term in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The President once again asserted that the US will NEVER be a Socialist country, echoing the same statement he made in a previous state of the union address to the nation.

“Our country will never be a Socialist country!” Trump said to cheers.

President @realDonaldTrump: “Our country will NEVER be a socialist country!” pic.twitter.com/Fe7gTedWss — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 24, 2020

The President understands the threat from the Marxists who control the ‘Socialist’ Democrat party.

“They want to cancel you, take your job, turn your family against you, while they indoctrinate your children with twisted world views,” Trump said last week at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

