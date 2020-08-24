https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/24/over-42-rioters-arrested-in-detroit-over-weekend/

A Black Lives Matter riot was ultimately broken up by Detroit police on Sunday, with over 40 rioters arrested, according to USA Today.

The incident was started by a Detroit-area Black Lives Matter-affiliated group called “Detroit Will Breathe,” which has been causing trouble in the area ever since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. One of the leading organizers of Detroit Will Breathe, a far-left radical named Tristan Taylor, claimed without evidence that police attacked “peaceful protesters.”

The riot was broken up shortly after midnight on Sunday, after multiple rioters began blocking traffic on major downtown roads. The initial protest started with about 400, before eventually dwindling down to about 100 who stayed to block the roads. Police in riot gear eventually moved in with tear gas and a flash bang to break up the unlawful gathering, ultimately arresting 42 people.

The police confirmed that, of the 42 arrested, only 18 were Detroit residents, while the remaining 24 were from outside the area. Sergeant Nicole Kirkwood of the Detroit Police Department confirmed that the rioters had been given multiple warnings over the course of a whole hour, ordering them to disperse due to blocking traffic, before the riot police moved in and cleared the streets.

