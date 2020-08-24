https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/peaceful-protest-black-lives-matter-torches-car-dealership-wisconsin-video/

Black Lives Matter activists torched a church, businesses and a used car lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday night after police shot a black man who was reaching in his car.

As Cassandra Fairbanks reported earlier the Black Lives Matter activists were urged to “go raid some white owned businesses.”

BLM rioters have set a car dealership lot a blaze in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/9vtheKwtth — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

TRENDING: Kellyanne Conway Leaving the Trump Administration to Focus on Her Family

Here is more video of Car Source in Kenosha.

Wisconsin BLM rioters going ballistic smashing windows of businesses and raiding a car dealership pic.twitter.com/upTsIBBfG7 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

The owner of this car dealership (who was not involved in the shooting) probably went to bed thinking they were safe and sound—planning the Monday sales they worked for. Democrats burned that American Dream. pic.twitter.com/S87UWZOJ67 — Sean Shannon Collier (@ReillocNaes) August 24, 2020

Black Lives Matter rioters torch vehicles at a car dealership in Kenosha. It’s out of control. pic.twitter.com/6FWl0JYNF7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020

Here is Car Source lot this morning.

This used car dealership was set on fire overnight by protestors. Car Source is just down the street from the Kenosha courthouse. The owners are devastated. Their business a total loss. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/emYtWNzvh9 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

