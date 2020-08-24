https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/peaceful-protest-black-lives-matter-torches-car-dealership-wisconsin-video/

Black Lives Matter activists torched a church, businesses and a used car lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday night after police shot a black man who was reaching in his car.

As Cassandra Fairbanks reported earlier the Black Lives Matter activists were urged to “go raid some white owned businesses.”

Here is more video of Car Source in Kenosha.

Here is Car Source lot this morning.

