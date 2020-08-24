https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/08/24/police-shooting-kenosha-wi-leads-riots-looting/

A man named Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin as he reached into his car Sunday. Blake survived but is in the hospital. Here’s the NY Times’ description of the clip:

The episode began just after 5 p.m. in Kenosha, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee, when police officers “responded to a reported domestic incident,” according to the statement… In the video, several officers can be seen standing on a sidewalk next to a four-door S.U.V. The man identified as Mr. Blake, wearing a white tank top and black shorts, walks along the passenger side of the vehicle, away from the officers as they yell and as at least one of them points a gun at him. Mr. Blake walks around the front of the vehicle and opens the driver-side door. Numerous people can be heard yelling, and one officer grabs the man’s shirt. As he opens the door, at least half a dozen shots can be heard while at least two officers can be seen with their guns pointed at him.

Here’s the video clip of the shooting which has been retweeted by many people:

Gov. Tony Evers weighed in just a few hours after the shooting happened, comparing it to the death of George Floyd:

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

The family has hired attorney Ben Crump who said Blake’s children were in the car when he was shot:

Crump said in a statement that Blake’s “three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets.” According to Crump, Blake was “simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident,” and he did not elaborate on what that entailed.

“It’s a miracle he’s still alive,” Crump said.

The alderman who represents the district where the shooting took place spoke to people at the scene of the shooting for 2 hours:

Anthony Kennedy, the alderman for the district who lives two blocks away from the shooting, said in an interview that he had concerns about what some people who were marching through the area might do. “At this point in time I’m just trying to keep my neighborhood safe,” he said. Mr. Kennedy said he spoke to people for two hours near the scene of the shooting, encouraging them to trust the investigation, which will not be done by the local police department.

Unfortunately, Kennedy’s efforts to calm the situation failed. Last night there were riots, arson, looting and at least one police officer was injured. At the scene of the shooting, the crowd smashed a police car.

#BREAKING: Large crowd has formed outside the scene of an officer-involved shooting in #Kenosha. @KenoshaPolice say they a man is seriously hurt. People are now breaking the windows of cop cars. Warning – expletives @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/pKqbSKrZQY — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 24, 2020

UPDATE: The vehicle believed to be involved in this incident has been towed away. There’s a few dozen people protesting. Some have stomped atop at least one cop car. Some tires slashed. Officers are inside the tape. Some talking w/ crowd. Watch @CBS58 tonight at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/kSGSvCkO7g — Kim Shine (@KimShineCBS58) August 24, 2020

People gathered outside the police station and were apparently dispersed with gas.

There’s a much longer clip which shows what happened at the police station. Police formed a line outside the entrance. People came up and some were talking but others were trying to escalate. Then around 10 minutes into this clip someone sets off a bunch of large fireworks. You don’t see the police reaction in this clip but that was what prompted the gas to push people back.

Meanwhile, some began breaking windows and looting stores.

Rioters in Wisconsin breaking windows with broken concrete slabs pic.twitter.com/xj1e1ah0Ce — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters vandalizing and looting stores in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/tGHbDzzGzu — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters break into a store and take a TV and it’s cash register then mob the register for its petty cash in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/RAhRQTpPHb — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

The rioters also began setting fires:

BREAKING: MASSIVE garbage truck fires set in Wisconsin by rioters pic.twitter.com/vEusmWTHGx — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters not holding back by vandalizing and looting local businesses here in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/wzfWq9OlUU — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

For some reason, a car dealership became the focus and people broke into at least one car and set it on fire.

Rioters are setting dealership cars on fire in Wisconsin with flares pic.twitter.com/PwQKLjNU2E — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters are setting multiple dealership cars on fire in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/PCZWrvU5Nj — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have set a car dealership lot on fire in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/7fM5zJDpYO — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Up close look at the car dealership fire set by BLM arsonists in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Mv1CC7htiD — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

The Black Lives Matter sign next to the dealership belongs to a universalist church which is located next door:

BLM arson attacks overnight in Kenosha, Wisc. spread to the Bradford Community Church, a far-left universalist religious organization. The church’s sign in support of #BlackLivesMatter was consumed in flames. pic.twitter.com/u02CIwsnIm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

Other businesses were also set on fire:

Multiple businesses set a flame by BLM rioters in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/9gRNGrKpFa — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

The courthouse was set on fire:

One officer was hit in the head with a brick. The first version is the one I see circulating the most but the 2nd clip below is longer and gives a bit more context. The police are trying to leave but people are surrounding the car. Someone throws a Molotov cocktail (or some flaming object) at the car which creates a reaction from the crowd. And then one of the officers is hit in the head. Someone said, “He just got bricked.” People in the crowd are clapping and cheering over this.

Longer clip of the incident in Kenosha, WI involving molotov cocktails and other assaults on police officers. pic.twitter.com/Bmue3koh00 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 24, 2020

If past police shootings are any indication this probably isn’t the end of the rioting in Kenosha. I wouldn’t be surprised to see riots in other cities tonight, which will make an interesting backdrop for the Republican convention. Over the weekend there was some discussion by CNN’s Brian Stelter about whether networks should cut away from the convention coverage. Tonight they’ll probably have plenty more to cover if they want to, though in the past Stelter has also admonished Fox News for showing coverage of riots.

