Antifa is absolutely an organized (and evil) movement.
Hey, don’t take it from us, read these four threads from Rich Weinstein who took the time to ‘out’ Antifa’s Gruber. You guys remember Gruber, right? The guy who said Americans were too stupid to know they were getting suckered with Obamacare?
This is long but worth it – grab a snack, get comfy, and read.
To understand what the left is doing, you must listen to them.
To learn abt the ACA, we had Jonathan Gruber..
To learn abt ANTIFA, we have Mark Bray.
Like Gruber, Bray is an Academic who literally “wrote the book,” did a book tour, and became Antifa’s unofficial spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/QEQ9pHd67G
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
There will be a ton of video’s and exerpts to follow, broken up into 4 threads
1. Antifa, Black Bloc, Pre-Emptive Self-Defense
2. Violence, Physical Confrontation, Property Destruction
3. Police, Capitalism
4. Trump
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
It is actually very well-organized.
(BEGIN THREAD 1)
Source: 9:55 https://t.co/lzpie4GM6g pic.twitter.com/9RBvYOP2hH
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 0:48 https://t.co/MB7Nukyq5K pic.twitter.com/qBBor2YkFr
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 16:20 https://t.co/MB7Nukyq5K pic.twitter.com/TFUvPucACH
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Because destroying property and hurting people is ILLEGAL.
Source: 5:27 https://t.co/YwWUa16gfv pic.twitter.com/upfqkNqaRT
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 41:25 https://t.co/R70CZjujdu pic.twitter.com/fFioixpqv9
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 23:30: https://t.co/YwWUa16gfv pic.twitter.com/xKqxyH4oeD
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 27:05 https://t.co/klMnI9KHxn
(END THREAD 1) pic.twitter.com/VwM6WiKGp7
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Thread 2 …
Keep going.
Thread 2: Violence, Physical Confrontation, Property Destruction
Source: 28:10 https://t.co/klMnI9KHxn pic.twitter.com/JR4pZhjEAu
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 47:55 https://t.co/klMnI9KHxn pic.twitter.com/v4JolUlBxx
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 3:32 https://www.facebook.cocm/vicenews/videos/all-about-antifa-with-mark-bray/905766732916611/ pic.twitter.com/7qijY5YNlW
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Political arena is violence.
Wow.
Source: 59:30 https://t.co/HrehUKfK9N pic.twitter.com/aNBXlVKVqd
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
This is nuts.
Source: 6:56 https://t.co/3iGUOgrc9U pic.twitter.com/DLCwpyeRZ2
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 0:36 Meet the Press https://t.co/e0N9exrQ8N pic.twitter.com/UPcalv9tXS
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 52:05 https://t.co/klMnI9KHxn pic.twitter.com/RixL1f0DUz
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 18:50 https://t.co/iMdHYxqTaP pic.twitter.com/NSGKLbfri1
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 22:24 https://t.co/iMdHYxqTaP pic.twitter.com/Aj3k9B4CQf
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 43:55 https://t.co/KiA5RY61vt
(END THREAD 2) pic.twitter.com/FMioiT6ND7
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
And now the third thread.
You still there?
Told you, this is terrifying AND fascinating, all in one.
BEGIN THREAD 3https://t.co/rMhxAPBotf
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 1:12:40 https://t.co/ArmeHg2Oiw pic.twitter.com/MkzuwrR1J2
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
They are obsessed with so many identities they don’t realize they’re the problem.
Source: 3:42 Meet the Press https://t.co/e0N9exrQ8N pic.twitter.com/VhKfvqD7bz
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 1:38:55 https://t.co/lzpie4GM6g pic.twitter.com/a2qFnjKP1w
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
So many Nazis out there tearing down statues and destroying public property.
Oh, wait.
Source: 16:30 https://t.co/gL6bkusFMP pic.twitter.com/zNCng1oWH5
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source 1:21:30 https://t.co/LYiEly18Er pic.twitter.com/wwssObhy6I
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 18:20 minutes https://t.co/klMnI9KHxn pic.twitter.com/xd0x5Hncnp
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 57:27 https://t.co/klMnI9KHxn pic.twitter.com/LsqQ0vQKb8
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 14:42 https://t.co/3iGUOgrc9U pic.twitter.com/qlwchppPsp
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 38:59 https://t.co/HrehUKfK9N pic.twitter.com/J06FLaVJmW
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 20:53 https://t.co/8NCYcvIR4U y/episodes/Episode-3—Gritty-The-Anti-Fascist-Hockey-Hero-e2glun/a-a665e5
(END THREAD 3) pic.twitter.com/5BrQhD5DzO
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
And now the fourth and final thread.
Thread 4: The Trump Era
Source: 54:20 https://t.co/KiA5RY61vt pic.twitter.com/qdWnOf7Wo8
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 1:19:35 https://t.co/n3dyvPs4dG pic.twitter.com/vYTl8XcPF8
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 25:20 https://t.co/iMdHYxqTaP pic.twitter.com/8BA4SZAyFb
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
Source: 14:20 https://t.co/1s2BCT5guP pic.twitter.com/pFWYrcSzYC
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
For complete context, watch the videos. There was no intention to deceptively edit or misrepresent the words of Mark Bray or of those he interviewed. The only intention is to help the public understand what Antifa is & believes so events can be understood as they unfold.
END
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 23, 2020
What a marathon.
And what a total and complete scam … much like Obamacare.
***
