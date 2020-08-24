https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513462-biden-leads-trump-nationally-and-in-north-carolina-poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: ‘No new taxes’ for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump’s attacks on his mental fitness: ‘Watch me’ MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL’s Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: ‘I wish we had listened earlier’ MORE nationally and in the swing state of North Carolina, according to a poll released Monday.

Morning Consult’s poll found that the former vice president holds a 10-point lead over Trump nationally, 52 percent to 42 percent, and a three-point lead in North Carolina, 49 percent to 46 percent.

Biden’s lead in the national poll is not a drastic change from last week’s results, but Morning Consult notes it’s a larger difference than in 2016 right after the Democratic National Convention, when then-nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonComey on Clinton tweet: ‘I regret only being involved in the 2016 election’ The Memo: Trump bets it all on the base Biden sees 5-point favorability boost after convention: poll MORE was ahead of Trump by 3 percentage points.

The former vice president’s favorability rating is tied for a record high of 51 percent, and his unfavorability rating hit a record-low at 46 percent. In the meantime, the president obtained a 43 percent favorable rating and a 55 percent unfavorable rating ahead of his party’s own convention.

In North Carolina, Morning Consult credits Biden’s slight lead with his support among moderates, 67 percent of whom said they will back the former vice president, while 26 percent are siding with Trump.

Among white voters with college degrees, the vote is split with 48 percent each candidate. But the president maintains his lead among white voters without college degrees with 63 percent support.

The polls come as the Republican National Convention began Monday after the Democrats held their convention last week. In the past, conventions have traditionally given candidates a boost in support in the polls, but it’s unclear if this will translate with mostly virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the national poll, Morning Consult surveyed 13,272 likely voters between Aug. 21 and 23 after the Democratic convention aired. The margin of error amounted to plus or minus 1 percentage point.

The North Carolina poll was conducted between Aug. 14 and 23 with 1,541 likely voters responding. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

