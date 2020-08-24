https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/24/pollster-frank-luntz-says-recent-trends-have-been-in-trumps-favor/

Pollster Frank Luntz admitted in an interview that the latest trends in various polls have been “favorable” to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, as reported by the Daily Caller.

While being interviewed by Fox colleague Jesse Watters on his show “Watters’ World,” Watters pointed out that the latest polling indicated that President Trump was either tied or within the margin of error in multiple Rust Belt states, including the longtime Democratic stronghold of Minnesota.

In response, while Luntz acknowledged that any polling done before the debates should be “taken with a grain of salt,” he pointed out that “the change between surveys over a week, 10 days, two weeks” has “actually been favorable” for President Trump. Luntz then said that there were still several key events coming up in the election that could further change polling, including the Republican National Convention and the general election debates.

While President Trump entered 2020 with a clear advantage over his Democratic opponents, the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus and far-left race riots in many major cities ultimately allowed Democratic nominee Joe Biden to take advantage of the chaos and expand his polling lead. At the height of the summer, many mainstream polls depicted Biden with double-digit leads over the incumbent president. But with the riots dying down, the virus on the decline, and many economic lockdown restrictions being lifted in more recent months, the president has closed the gap both nationally and in many key swing states.

